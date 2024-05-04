Caring for nature, we have started with ourselves - Team Telecom Armenia

YEREVAN, 22 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. On April 22, Earth Day is celebrated all over the world. This year all events are centered on the theme “Planet vs. Plastics”. Following the advice of the day, Team Telecom Armenia summarized the work undertaken within the company in the direction of environmental protection over the previous year.



Introduction of energy-efficient solutions

Team has been employing energy-efficient solutions for several years, using solar energy to power communications equipment. In 2023, 8 more solar power plants were added to the 25 existing ones to be used in the company's operations, due to which the share of solar products used in overall energy consumption recorded an increase of around 7% compared to the previous year. This process is planned to be continuous in the company.

Aiming to encourage the use of electric vehicles, Team Energy network of fast charging stations has been launched. Currently, there are about 50 stations throughout the entire territory of Armenia. To use the charging stations, the Team Energy application must be downloaded.

Furthermore, this company gives preference to electric vehicles in its fleet; the percentage of vehicles with silent engines and zero emissions forms 14%.

As a result of the Team's strategic project- the construction of the NGN network, copper cables are being replaced by fiber optic network, which significantly reduces carbon dioxide emissions. Furthermore, it should be mentioned that the company saved 275,630 KWh of electricity in 2023 alone as a result of the introduction of the network.

Waste reduction and sustainable development

To avoid the production of electronic waste (e-waste), the company repairs and reuses communication devices. Thus, in 2023, over 14,000 pieces of electronic telecommunications equipment did not end up in landfills but were repaired, renewed, and reused. Paper recycling volumes grew by 36%, as compared to the previous year, and thanks to the introduced eSIM service, the company avoided the use of about 600 kg of plastic, resulting in a 57% rise in plastic avoided. All Team branches also have access to E-pen (electronic pen) technology to reduce paper waste.



