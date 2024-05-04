For the first time there will be a delimited state border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, in the section of the four villages. Prime Minister's office

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. The Information and Public Relations Department of the Prime Minister's Office answered the written questions of "Armenpress".

Question - The commissions of Armenia and Azerbaijan on the delimitation of the state border issued a joint statement after today's meeting, in which it is said that they have preliminary agreed on the crossing of the border in the sections between the villages of Baghanis of Armenia, Baghanis-Ayrum of Azerbaijan, Voskepar of Armenia, Ashagh Askipara of Azerbaijan, Kirants of Armenia, Khairemli of Azerbaijan, Berkaber in Armenia and Qizilhachili in Azerbaijan. What does this mean?

Answer - The statement means that the two commissions reproduced on the map the borders between the above-mentioned villages that existed during the period of the Soviet Union, and in the next step, these borders should be clarified and expressed on the ground as well, and this will be an unprecedented event. For the first time, there will be a demarcated state border between our countries, in the section of the four villages.

Question - What year of maps is this process based on?

Answer - The cartographic basis of the process is the most recent topographical maps with a legal base of the USSR period, which were drawn by bodies with such authority. The important detail is that according to the statement issued by the Commissions, the borders that existed at the time of the collapse of the Soviet Union and have a legal basis are being restored. In other words, the borders that de jure existed between Soviet Armenia and Soviet Azerbaijan. It is also important to record that the Commissions agreed that in the entire process of border delimitation between Armenia and Azerbaijan, they will rely on the 1991 Alma Ata Declaration, which is recorded as a fundamental principle of the border delimitation process. This principle should also be recorded in the Regulation of the border liberalization process, which will be agreed upon between the parties in the coming months and will undergo the necessary internal processes, including the approval process in the parliament.

Question - Today's statement also notes that if another fundamental principle different from the Alma-Ata Declaration is recorded in the Peace Treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the Regulation of border delimitation will comply with that principle. Doesn't this create grounds for renouncing the Alma Ata Declaration?

Answer - No. The commissions simply noted that they are not a negotiating format for the Peace Treaty. That treaty is being negotiated in a different format and will have a higher status, and after its entry into force, if it turns out that the Regulation is in conflict with a document of higher legal significance, it should be brought into line with it, because, let's repeat, the status of the Peace Treaty is much higher. The Alma Ata Declaration is fundamental for the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and it has already been agreed at the highest level as a basic principle.

Question - The issue of enclaves/exclaves is also mentioned in the joint statement of the Border Delimitation Commissions, what does that mean?

Answer - The Commissions agreed that after the approval of the Regulation, they will agree on the order of delimitation of the remaining sections of the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border (that is, which sections of the border will be reproduced next) and in this context they will also address the issue of enclaves/exclaves. You know that the Republic of Armenia cannot renounce this issue, because Artsvashen is a part of the sovereign territory of our country. We are going to de jure substantiate the existence of the Artsvashen exclave/enclave in the delimitation process, and the government of the Republic of Armenia has such substantiations, after which the actual delimitation process around Artsvashen will be carried out. What kind of political solution will be given to the issue after being recorded is a different question. In the delimitation process, the existence of the exclave/enclaves must first be substantiated de jure.

Question - Actually, after the border delimitation, the armed forces will withdraw in the area of the four villages and give way to the border guard troops. When will this happen?

Answer – It will happen within a short but reasonable period without artificial delays.

Question - As a result of the process, will any village in Armenia be deprived of roads?

Answer - No. In the section of Kirants village, a few hundred meters section of the road outline will be changed, which is not something difficult and will be implemented in a few months. But this is not the only road for Kirants. The Kirants-Acharkut-Ijevan road will be repaired, maybe rebuilt as well. We mean, Kirants also has an alternative road, and practically there are no major problems.

Question - And Voskepar won’t have road problems?

Answer - No. At this stage, areas that have the potential to cause such a problem are not being delimited.

Question - As a result of this border delimitation process, Azerbaijan will come close to the villages of Kirants and Voskepar in a number of areas. How will the security of these villages be ensured?

Answer - First of all, let's note that Azerbaijan is very close to those villages even today and they are under direct fire. Yes, as a result of this process, the border guard service of Azerbaijan will get closer to the villages of Kirants and Voskepar, but their villages and ours will be separated by a delimited state border. This is a key factor and let's not forget that the border protection will be carried out by the border guards of the Republic of Armenia. In addition, there are many details of providing security, which will also be discussed and detailed in the near future.

Question - According to the described process, Azerbaijan receives 4 villages. What does Armenia get?

Answer - For the sake of accuracy, let's record that Azerbaijan receives two and a half villages belonging to it, because the entire territory of the village of Qizilhachili, a significant part of the territory of the village of Ashagh Askipara was under the control of Azerbaijan. And in this process, the Republic of Armenia gets a reduction of risks related to security and border delimitation. With today's event, as already mentioned above, we have a delimited border with Azerbaijan for the first time, which can be described as a significant event. The Republic of Armenia also gets an active platform and an opportunity to organize the border delimitation process in a civilized and legitimate way and to implement it, providing the necessary security, social and legal guarantees of the population.

The picture depicts the map showing today’s agreements.