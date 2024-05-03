Armenian PM receives delegation of German KfW Bank

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received a delegation from the German Development Bank (KfW), as reported by the Prime Minister's Office.

Discussions revolved around the potential implementation of new energy sector projects in Armenia with the involvement of the bank.

Pashinyan underscored the ongoing development of cooperation between Armenia and Germany, highlighting the significant role played by the collaboration between the Government of Armenia and KfW in fostering these relations.

Thomas Eisenbach, the Head of Division for Energy and Natural Resources Eastern Europe, Caucasus and Central Asia KfW Development Bank, underscored KfW's readiness to assist the Armenian government in implementing new projects. Discussing ongoing projects in various sectors, Eisenbach highlighted the significance of collaborative efforts. He expressed confidence that joint programs would foster the sector's sustained growth.

The participants discussed various issues concerning the progress of ongoing projects and the potential implementation of new programs.