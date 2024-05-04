Security Council Secretary, French Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group discuss Armenian- Azerbaijani negotiation process

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan on Thursday received the Special Commissioner for South Caucasus Affairs, French Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, Brice Roquefeuil.

The interlocutors discussed the political dialogue agenda of the two countries and existing cooperation in key areas. They highlighted the outcomes of the April 5 Armenia-EU-USA meeting, during which they exchanged ideas on the agenda issues of the Armenia-EU partnership and the prospects for cooperation on multilateral platforms, Grigoryan's office said.

According to the source, during the meeting, the parties exchanged ideas on issues related to regional security. Armen Grigoryan presented the latest developments in the Armenian-Azerbaijani negotiation process in this context.