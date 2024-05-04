Congressman Pallone urges USA to provide military assistance to Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. Member of U.S. House of Representatives, Congressional Armenian Caucus founding Co-Chair Frank Pallone, has called on the United States to provide military aid to Armenia so that it can defend itself.

“There has to be a lot more humanitarian assistance for Artsakh, and the way has to be put forward, and the U.S. back it, so that the people of Artsakh can go back to their country - to go back to Artsakh,'' Pallone stated this at the US Congress event dedicated to the victims of the Armenian Genocide, as well as to Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh.