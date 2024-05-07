Georgian president says she will veto law on foreign agents

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili has stated her intention to veto the bill on foreign agents if it passes in three readings.

Zourabichvili told the BBC "I am indeed going to veto this law as I am vetoing all the other laws that go against the recommendations of the European Union."

According to Zourabichvili, she is certain that the parliamentary majority will override her veto. Yet, she argues that the veto should be used so that "the voice of the people could be heard."