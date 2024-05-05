EU significantly intensified its contacts with Iran to prevent escalation in the region - FT

YEREVAN, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. The EU has enhanced its cooperation with Iran to prevent escalation in the Middle East, The Financial Times (FT) reports, citing European officials.

It's noted that in recent days, there have been numerous contacts between Brussels and Tehran aimed at preventing escalation in the region. As reported by the Financial Times, Josep Borrell, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, held a discussion with Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, stressing the importance of "avoiding further escalation."