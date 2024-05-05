Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   5 May 2024

EU significantly intensified its contacts with Iran to prevent escalation in the region - FT

EU significantly intensified its contacts with Iran to prevent escalation in the region - FT

YEREVAN, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. The EU has enhanced its cooperation with Iran to prevent escalation in the Middle East, The Financial Times (FT) reports, citing European officials.

It's noted that in recent days, there have been numerous contacts between Brussels and Tehran aimed at preventing escalation in the region. As reported by the Financial Times, Josep Borrell, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, held a discussion with Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, stressing the importance of "avoiding further escalation."








youtube

AIM banner Website Ad Banner.jpg (235 KB)

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Digital-Card---250x295.jpg (26 KB)

12.png (9 KB)

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: contact@armenpress.am