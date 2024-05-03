Pashinyan, Tokayev sign joint statement. Additional documents signed between the two countries

YEREVAN, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev yev signed a joint statement following the meeting.

The joint statement signed based on the results of the official visit of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Armenia states, the Armenian PM's office said.



“The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Kemelovich Tokayev paid an official visit to the Republic of Armenia on April 14-15, 2024 at the invitation of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Vovayevich Pashinyan.

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia and the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan,

comprehensively studying the state of the entire complex of Armenian-Kazakh relations and development prospects,

Relying on the historical ties between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Kazakhstan, strong bonds of friendship and partnership between the peoples of the two countries,

Relying on the indissolubility of the Treaty on Friendship and Cooperation between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Kazakhstan of September 2, 1999,

Guided by the provisions of the United Nations Charter of October 24, 1945 and the Alma-Ata Declaration of December 21, 1991,

Being confident that the further strengthening of interstate relations and mutually beneficial cooperation between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Kazakhstan corresponds to the fundamental interests of the peoples of both countries,

Emphasizing the importance of further close cooperation within the framework of regional formats and, in the international arena in general,

Striving for the consistent development, improvement and substantive enhancement of bilateral cooperation between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Kazakhstan,

Announce the following:

The Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Kazakhstan (hereinafter referred to as the Parties) will continue to build their relations on the basis of future-oriented strategic cooperation in the spirit of mutual trust, guided by the principles of sovereign equality, territorial integrity, inviolability of borders and mutual benefit, peaceful settlement of disputes and non-use of force or threat of force, non-interference in internal affairs of each other,

The Parties will develop constructive and fruitful cooperation on a bilateral basis, as well as within the framework of international organizations, for the benefit of the prosperity and development of both countries, the establishment and strengthening of peace, stability and security in the South Caucasus and Central Asia.

The Parties will continue efforts to promote partnership within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union and to adapt the Commonwealth of Independent States to modern realities.

The Parties, taking into account the interest of both states in ensuring international and regional security, will continue cooperation in the field of defense in bilateral and multilateral formats.

The Parties are convinced that the deepening of cooperation between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Kazakhstan, based on consideration of mutual interests, equality and non-interference in internal affairs of one another, is of fundamental nature.

The Parties confirm their mutual obligation to refrain from participating in any actions, activities, as well as unions and alliances directed against the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of the other Party.

The Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Kazakhstan stand for the speedy resolution of all conflicts exclusively by peaceful means, based on the norms and principles of international law, the provisions of the UN Charter,

The Parties highly appreciate the reforms and measures being implemented in the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Kazakhstan aimed at strengthening the rule of law, fundamental freedoms and social justice, as necessary conditions for the stable socio-economic development aimed at increasing the well-being of the peoples of the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Kazakhstan note with satisfaction the efforts of the Parties to promote major transport initiatives and the existence of great potential for transport-transit cooperation, emphasize the importance of expanding communication opportunities and their uninterrupted operation in accordance with the principles of sovereignty and equality and taking into account the jurisdiction and legislation of the Parties, the provisions of international agreements and contracts.

The Republic of Kazakhstan commends the efforts of the Republic of Armenia aimed at establishing peace and stability in the South Caucasus, including noting the "Crossroads of Peace" concept initiated by the Government of the Republic of Armenia, which is aimed at mutually beneficial transport cooperation of all countries of the region.

The parties welcome the early establishment of regular direct air traffic between Yerevan and Astana.

The Parties positively evaluate the activities of the Kazakh Language, History and Culture Center named after Abai at Yerevan State University, emphasize the importance of providing a cultural platform for the Armenian language, history and culture at L. N. Gumilyov Eurasian National University.

The Parties are full of determination to implement the principles and provisions of the Treaty on Friendship and Cooperation between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Kazakhstan for the benefit of shared prosperity and strong friendship between the present and future generations of the citizens of the two countries.

For this end, the Parties intend to:

Maintain regular contacts at the high and top levels, deepen interdepartmental practical cooperation aimed at strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation,

Develop bilateral cooperation in the fields of information security, as well as combating terrorism, illegal drug trafficking, cross-border organized crime, other modern challenges and threats on the basis of the international agreements to which the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Kazakhstan are parties. For this purpose, the Parties will deepen cooperation between security councils, defense and law enforcement agencies and special services of the two countries,

Attach special importance to the activities of intergovernmental cooperation groups, as well as to the cooperation of the parliaments of the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Kazakhstan on various international platforms,

Pay primary attention to the deepening of mutually beneficial economic cooperation. For this purpose, the Parties are ready to contribute to the realization of the existing trade and economic potential by providing maximum support to the growth of trade turnover, to the deepening of cooperation in the fields of fuel and energy, transport and communication, innovations and technologies, agriculture, mining, metallurgical industry and processing, as well as in other fields of mutual interest,

Continue systematic work within the framework of the Armenian-Kazakh intergovernmental commission for economic cooperation, including through the organization and holding of annual meetings. All necessary measures will be taken towards the implementation of the trade and economic cooperation road map 2024-2025 between the Government of the Republic of Armenia and the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan,

Expand the cooperation between the regions of the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Kazakhstan, contribute to the development of inter-regional cooperation in the trade-industrial, cultural and humanitarian spheres, promote "horizontal" direct connections between economic operators and other entities,

Consider opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation and information exchange in the fields of high technologies, information security and digitization, including the creation, regulation and application of artificial intelligence,

Comprehensively contribute to the expansion of contacts in the fields of culture, science, education, healthcare, support the establishment of direct connections between culture and art organizations and figures, research centers, educational institutions, mass media,

Hold Armenia Days in the Republic of Kazakhstan in 2024, and Kazakhstan Culture Days in the Republic of Armenia in 2025,

Support the development of cultural-humanitarian ties, including by promoting the linguistic, cultural and religious identity of the ethnic groups living in the territory of the two countries. Ensure their full participation in socio-political, economic and cultural life. Promote interest towards the traditions and spiritual values of the peoples of the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia and the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan are confident that the current phase of development of relations between the two countries opens a wide perspective for interstate cooperation, intensive deepening of ties in all fields, for the benefit of the comprehensive development of the national economy and culture, strong peace, stability and security.

The Parties expressed confidence that the negotiations, the agreements reached during them and the documents signed during the official visit will give new impetus to the further development of bilateral cooperation in various fields and will serve the interests of the peoples of both countries.

President of the Republic of Kazakhstan K.K. Tokayev expressed sincere gratitude to the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia N.V. Pashinyan and the entire Armenian people for their warm welcome and hospitality and invited the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia to pay an official visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan. The invitation was gratefully accepted."

Next, in the presence of the leaders of the two countries, other documents were signed between Armenia and Kazakhstan.