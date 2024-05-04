International transfers from card to card with IDBank VISA cards

YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. If you are an IDBank Visa card holder, you can already transfer money to international VISA cards through the VISA Direct service.

The transaction is carried out online, within a few minutes, in the currency of your choice and to the country of your choice (the list of countries is expanding).

The Bank reports that transfers to VISA cards using this system can be made both using the Idram&IDBank application or the IDBanking.am online platform. Make transfers to VISA card holders of other countries quickly and conveniently, around the clock!

To make a transfer, you just need to click the “Transfer to international Visa cards” button in the Idram&IDBank application and through the IDBanking.am online platform and fill in the required data. All! The amount will be instantly credited to the recipient's card.

You can familiarize yourself with the terms of the “Transfers to international VISA cards” service on the official IDBank website by clicking on the link.

THE BANK IS REGULATED BY THE CENTRAL BANK OF RA