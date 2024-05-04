Ucom has released a new package offer

YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. Ucom has introduced a new package offer: the Unity 12000 package available for AMD 10900 with a 12-month subscription. This promotion is open for subscription until May 31, 2024.

The Unity 12000 package offers unlimited mobile internet, 1000 monthly minutes for calls within Armenia, the USA, and Canada, high-speed fixed internet up to 200 Mb/s, a new generation Wi-Fi 6 device, and access to 210 TV channels.

Unity packages stand out for their inclusion of mobile and fixed communication, along with television services all in one, offering subscribers a convenient and cost-effective solution.

"Our goal is to deliver high-quality, accessible, and convenient services to our subscribers. To achieve this, we're not only expanding and enhancing our networks but also creating packages that bundle various services. This approach not only improves affordability but also streamlines the payment process," said Ralph Yirikian, General Director of Ucom.

This promotion targets those who are currently not subscribed to any Unity package. The Unity 12000 package is available to residents of Yerevan and regional settlements where Ucom's fixed network is available.