Alen Simonyan Receives CoE Secretary General: The need of establishing peace in the region reaffirmed

YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. On April 8, the President of the Armenian National Assembly Alen Simonyan received the delegation led by the Secretary General of the Council of Europe (CoE) Marija Pejčinović Burić.

According the readout issued by the press service of the National Assembly, at the beginning of the meeting Alen Simonyan presented the procedure of the Council of Europe Action Plan for Armenia 2023-2026, documenting with satisfaction that it goes effectively both with political and expert assessments.

“We highlight the high assessment of the last monitoring report on the activity of democratic institutes of Armenia of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE). Now the report Honouring Obligations and Commitments by Armenia is being prepared, which we emphasize in terms of the effective implementation of the reforms,” the Speaker of Parliament noted.

Marija Pejčinović Burić reaffirmed the high assessment of the Council of Europe of the implementation of the reforms in Armenia and the commitment of being faithful to democracy and peace.

“Armenia with its democracy and values has proved and proves that is faithful to the agenda aimed at maintaining human rights, the stability of peace and regional security. Peace has no alternative, and we should our best in order it to be established as soon as possible and be lasting,” the CoE Secretary General noted.

The programmes being jointly implemented with the CoE were discussed: The works being done for Convention on Preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence, the process of Armenia-Azerbaijan negotiations, the security situation in the region, the imperative of the return of Armenian prisoners of war and hostages, as well as the perspectives of Armenia-EU relations.

The Armenian National Assembly Vice President, the Head of the delegation of the Armenian National Assembly to PACE Ruben Rubinyan and the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Armenia to the Council of Europe Arman Khachatryan took part in the meeting.