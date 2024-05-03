Prime Minister receives the members of the Political and Security Committee of the Council of the European Union

YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. The Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the members of the Political and Security Committee of the Council of the European Union headed by Delphine Pronk.

The Prime Minister welcomed the visit of the delegation to Armenia and emphasized the consistent development of Armenia-European Union cooperation and in that context emphasized the fact of the Armenia-EU-USA high-level joint meeting in Brussels on April 5. Nikol Pashinyan emphasized the importance of EU assistance in the effective implementation of democratic reforms in our country, stressing that the consistent development of democracy is of strategic importance for the Armenian government, the PM's office said in a readout.

According to the source, the interlocutors discussed issues related to the developments taking place in the region, the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process. Prime Minister Pashinyan emphasized the importance of implementing the agreements reached as a result of the meetings held on October 6, 2022 in Prague, on May 14 and July 15, 2023 in Brussels, and on October 5, 2023 in Gramada. According to these agreements, the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan mutually recognize each other's territorial integrity based on the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration.

The Prime Minister of Armenia reaffirmed the Armenian Government's commitment to the mentioned agreements and presented the "Crossroads of Peace" project, adding that Armenia's position is fully expressed in the mentioned project. The role of the EU civilian mission in Armenia in ensuring security and stability in the region was emphasized.

It is noted that a reference was made to the humanitarian problems of forcibly displaced people from Nagorno Karabakh. The consistent support of the international community in order to overcome the socio-economic problems of the displaced people was highlighted.