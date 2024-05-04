Azerbaijani armed forces units opened fire on Armenian combat positions

YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. On April 5th, at 5:05 p.m. in Chinari village (Tavush Province) and at 5:30 p.m. in Verin Shorzha (Gegharkunik Province), the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire from small arms toward Armenian combat positions, the defense ministry said.

Simultaneously, the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia clarifies that the statement issued by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan claiming that on April 5th, at approximately 5:25 p.m., units of the Armenian Armed Forces fired in the direction of Azerbaijani positions located in the northeastern part of the border, is another disinformation.