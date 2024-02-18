Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   18 February 2024

Pashinyan meets with the Executive Secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with the Executive Secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization, Robert Floyd, within the framework of the Munich Security Conference, the PM's Office said.

The interlocutors discussed issues related to the cooperation between the Armenian government and the organization and its expansion.








