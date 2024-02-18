Prime Minister, UN High Commissioner for Refugees discuss problems of forcibly displaced refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi in the framework of the Munich Security Conference.

The Prime Minister referred to the programs implemented and planned to be implemented in the near future by the Armenian government, including the long-term ones, in the direction of solving the humanitarian problems of the forcibly displaced refugees from Nagorno Karabakh. Nikol Pashinyan presented the main problems and needs of forcibly displaced refugees, the PM's office said.

In this context, the sides exchanged ideas regarding the necessary assistance from the international community, the steps and possibilities of implementing relevant programs.