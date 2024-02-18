Prime Minister of Armenia, President of Iraqi Kurdistan meet in Munich
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting with the President of Iraqi Kurdistan Nechirvan Idris Barzani, the PM's Office said.
The interlocutors emphasized the continuous development of trade and economic cooperation. In that context, the need to expand and deepen business ties was emphasized.
The sides also exchanged views on other topics of regional importance.
