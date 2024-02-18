Scholz advocates for the swift resolution of the peace negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. During the meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev within the framework of the Munich Security Conference, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called on the parties to complete the peace negotiations as soon as possible, the German Government said in a statement.



"During the tripartite conversation, Scholz advocated for the swift resolution of the peace negotiations between the two countries. Germany and Europe are ready to support it within their capabilities, including the efforts of European Council President Charles Michel ," the message said.



It is noted that the Chancellor highly appreciated the commitment expressed by both sides on February 17 to resolve disagreements and open issues exclusively peacefully and without the use of violence.