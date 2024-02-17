Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces visits southeastern and southwestern border zones

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, First Deputy Minister of Defense, Lieutenant General Edward Asryan paid a working visit to the South-East and South-West border zones on February 14-16, the ministry said.

Lieutenant General Edward Asryan visited a number of military units, talked with servicemen on combat duty, got acquainted with the border situation, the conditions of service organization on the spot and also held consultations with the participation of the command staff of the military units.

According to the source, Edward Asryan also followed the progress of construction of engineering and fortification structures, visited the newly built modular military unit and got acquainted with the work carried out.