Ararat Mirzoyan and Louis Bono discuss the latest developments in the region

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. On February 16, in the framework of the Munich Security Conference, Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan had a meeting with Louis Bono, the US Senior Adviser for Caucasus Negotiations, the foreign ministry said.

The interlocutors discussed issues related to the security situation in the South Caucasus and touched upon the recent regional developments.

Views were exchanged on the topics of the Armenia-US bilateral partnership agenda.