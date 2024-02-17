Armenpress and Israeli TPS to launch news exchange

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenpress News Agency on February 15 signed a memorandum of understanding with Israel’s Tazpit Press Service (TPS) news agency on exchange of English-language news and video content.

Armenpress Director Narine Nazaryan highlighted the MoU especially in terms of swift exchange of verified news amid constant, active developments taking place around the world.

“The latest developments once again proved how important information security has become,” Nazaryan said. In this context, the document we’ve signed with our new Israeli colleague will allow us to activate the swift exchange of verified and reliable news between the two countries. We hope that this memorandum of understanding will be the first step on our path of effective and lasting cooperation with Tazpit Press Service.”

Tazpit Press Service (TPS) is an international Israeli news agency that provides in real time, accurate and reliable news on Israel and the Middle East. Established in 2010, the agency cooperates with leading news agencies of Spain, Bulgaria, Romania, North Macedonia, Albania, Kazakhstan, the Philippines and other countries.

Armenpress State News Agency, founded in 1918, is the only Armenian media outlet to have news exchange agreements with news agencies of 30 countries, including Italy, Spain, Greece, Cyprus, Bulgaria, Romania, Albania, Latvia, Lithuania, Argentina, Cuba, Russia, Georgia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, the UAE, Qatar, Egypt, South Korea, China, Vietnam and Iran.

Aside from Armenian, the news content of Armenpress is also available in nine languages: Russian, English, French, Spanish, Arabic, Turkish, Georgian, Persian and Chinese.

Armenpress covers domestic and international events with its local team of journalists, as well as foreign correspondents stationed in the world’s leading centers.