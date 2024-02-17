‘International community must acknowledge Azerbaijan's lack of legitimacy for military aggression,’ Armenian official

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. The international community must acknowledge Azerbaijan's lack of legitimacy for military aggression and demand the withdrawal of its troops from occupied territories of Armenia, Ambassador-at-large Edmon Marukyan has said.

“I am often asked whether Azerbaijan will attack Armenia again,” Marukyan said in a post on X. “My answer is that Azerbaijan lacks any legitimate grounds for attacking Armenia. All actions since 2021 constitute aggression and are deemed crimes under international criminal law. Azerbaijan's occupation of Armenian territories remains unpunished. The international community must acknowledge Azerbaijan's lack of legitimacy for military aggression and demand the withdrawal of its troops from occupied territories, urging a return to negotiations.”