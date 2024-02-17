Bulgaria to work to strengthen EU’s partnership with Armenia – President Radev tells Speaker Simonyan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Alen Simonyan on February 15 in Sofia met with Bulgarian President Rumen Radev.

During their meeting Speaker Simonyan and President Radev agreed that Armenia and Bulgaria have an excellent partnership, an active and constructive dialogue, and the potential to significantly build on bilateral economic and investment cooperation, BTA news agency reported citing President Radev’s office.

During their talks, Radev highlighted Bulgaria's interest in further boosting trade and investment in Armenia and the importance of expanding transport, energy, and digital connectivity in the region. He stressed the importance of the Armenian-Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Economy, which provides additional tools for cooperation between the businesses of the two countries.

The sides also highlighted the centuries-old historical and cultural ties between Bulgarians and Armenians, which are a solid foundation for deepening cooperation in education through an increased exchange of students and researchers.

Radev pointed to the outstanding contribution of the large Armenian community in Bulgaria to the development of bilateral ties and its active participation in the social, economic, and cultural life in Bulgaria.

"Bulgaria will also continue to work to strengthen the European Union's partnership with Armenia," the Bulgarian President further noted. The sides also discussed topical issues related to the ways sought to achieve sustainable peace, security, and stability in the South Caucasus region.