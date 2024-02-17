LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 15-02-24

LONDON, FEBUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 15 February:

The price of aluminum up by 0.13% to $2226.00, copper price up by 0.26% to $8255.00, lead price up by 1.74% to $2046.00, nickel price up by 1.01% to $16525.00, tin price up by 0.18% to $27550.00, zinc price up by 1.60% to $2348.00, molybdenum price stood at $46750.00, cobalt price stood at $28550.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.