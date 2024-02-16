Iran ready to ensure the strategic security of the South Caucasus given its red lines

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has welcomed the peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan, expressing Iran’s readiness to ensure the strategic security of the Caucasus region given the red lines of the Islamic Republic in this regard.

Raisi made the remarks on Thursday in a meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan, reports IRNA.

According to the source, President Ebrahim Raisi said that Iran is opposed to outsiders' presence in the region on the pretext of resolving issues.

He added that not only does the outsiders' involvement in regional issues lead to no solutions, but it brings about more severe challenges.

The Iranian President described relations between Tehran and Yerevan as historical, friendly, and constructive.

Touching on the issue of Caucasus, he said that Iran attaches importance to maintaining the stability and security in the region.

He supported the full implementation of all agreements between Tehran and Yerevan, saying that the realization of the cases requires efforts and the joint economic commission of the two countries to pursue them.