Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   16 February 2024

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 15-02-24

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 15-02-24

YEREVAN, 15 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 15 February, USD exchange rate up by 0.68 drams to 404.25 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 2.02 drams to 434.00 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.02 drams to 4.39 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.30 drams to 507.66 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 99.33 drams to 25800.22 drams. Silver price down by 9.70 drams to 287.04 drams.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Digital-Card---250x295.jpg (26 KB)

12.png (9 KB)

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]