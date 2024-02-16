Amaryan Charitable Foundation donates AMD 18mln for social housing program for displaced elderly people from NK

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. The Amaryan Charitable Foundation announced a 18 million AMD donation to the Senior Center program in Goris, Syunik region, implemented by the WINNET Goris Development Foundation with the support of 301 Land of Wisdom Foundation. The Senior Center’s goal is to ensure the well-being of displaced elderly people from Nagorno-Karabakh (NK) who are without family. The money will go towards the purchase of the Center’s building.

The center, developed by WINNET Goris Development Foundation, will feature 24 rooms, a social canteen, and a daytime activity center, ensuring access to basic necessities and social services. Additionally, it will offer a safe and secure environment for this vulnerable group, enabling them to combat the feeling of loneliness and isolation through social interaction and activities.

"This initiative deeply resonates with our Foundation’s beliefs and values," said David Amaryan, co-founder of The Amaryan Charitable Foundation. "What happened in Artsakh created a serious humanitarian challenge, and by contributing to organizations like WINNET Goris Development Foundation, which has been engaged in social programs in Syunik for over 15 years, The Amaryan Charitable Foundation aims to make a real difference in the lives of those affected by this crisis”.

“Our roots are from Syunik and this region holds a special place in our hearts. We knew we had to contribute to this initiative addressing the urgent needs and challenges faced by Syunik,” stated Vardan Amaryan, co-founder of The Amaryan Charitable Foundation emphasizing the importance of coordinated relief efforts. “This Social center will provide much-needed shelter and support for elderly individuals who have lost their homes and loved ones."

Ruzanna Torozyan, Executive Director of WINNET Goris Development Foundation shared that after the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh war, their Development Foundation expanded the scope of its activities, providing humanitarian relief to families displaced from NK. “It was obvious that the most vulnerable in this difficult situation are the elderly remained without care, pensioners who feel the need to be taken care of. It is important to create conditions so that elderly people can be provided with decent social services, activities, and entertainment. There are many initiatives, and we need partners to implement them. The Amaryan Charitable Foundation was the first to respond for which we are grateful. We value the trust and willingness to take care of the issues of older people. We are sure that this cooperation will positively change the lives of hundreds of elderly people. Their warm smiles, bringing some happiness in their lives is the most important thing for us. All efforts and contributions for the implementation of this big initiative are undoubtedly welcome” noted Ruzanna Torozyan.

About The Amaryan Charitable Foundation

The Amaryan Charitable Foundation, established by David Amaryan, an Armenian entrepreneur and investor, the founder and executive director of the Balchug Capital and Vardan Amaryan, a businessman and the founder of the Apricot Capital investment company. The Foundation aims to cultivate growth of individuals and communities through initiatives in education, sports, culture, and youth development.

About WINNET Goris Development Foundation

WINNET Goris Development Foundation's activities are aimed at expanding socio-economic opportunities for women and promoting their active participation in public life. Since 2020, the Foundation has expanded the scope of its activities, providing humanitarian relief to families forcibly displaced from Artsakh, providing development and social programs for women and the elderly.

About 301 Land of Wisdom Foundation

301 Land of Wisdom Foundation implements projects in Armenia in the fields of culture, science and education aimed at preserving and developing the cultural identity and values of the Armenian people.