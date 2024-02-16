British delegation visits Jermuk

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. The British parliamentary delegation accompanied by the Chair of the Armenian National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Relations Sargis Khandanyan and Armenian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the UK, Varuzhan Nersisyan visited Jermuk, Jermuk community leader Vahagn Arsenyan said on social media.

The meeting held in the Jermuk community hall was followed by the meeting with the forcibly displaced persons from Nagorno Karabakh.

The delegation also visited parts of the city of Jermuk, which were affected by the Azerbaijani military aggression in September 2022.