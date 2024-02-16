Igor Khovaev, Jeyhun Bayramov discuss peace process present situation between Armenia and Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. On February 14, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and the Special Representative of the Russian Foreign Minister for the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan Igor Khovaev met in Baku.

According to the Azerbaijani media, the meeting covered the current situation of the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, recent developments in the region, and other regional issues.