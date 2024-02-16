More new appointments in the Armenian military

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. President Vahagn Khachaturyan has signed a decree appointing Vigen Mkrtchyan as the Chief of the Signal Corps (Communication Troops of the General Staff of the Armed Forces) and Chief of the Department of Automated Management Systems.

The appointment was made at the advice of Prime Minister Pashinyan.

With a separate decree, Head of the Combat Readiness Department of the Main Directorate of Readiness of the Defense Ministry, Vachagan Nersesyan, was dismissed from office.

Hamlet Levonyan was appointed Commander of the Peacekeeping Brigade, replacing Arsen Mangasaryan.

Mangasaryan, in turn, was appointed as the new Head of the Vazgen Sargsyan Military University.

Karen Grigoryan was relieved of duties as Head of the Engineering Forces and was appointed Deputy Chief of the General Staff.

Temur Shahnazaryan was appointed Head of the Main Tactical Department of the Armed Forces/Deputy Chief of the General Staff. He was earlier the Head of the Signal Corps.