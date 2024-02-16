Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   16 February 2024

Lt Gen Kamo Kochunts sacked

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. First Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Lieutenant General Kamo Kochunts has been relieved of duties.  

President Khachaturyan signed the Lt Gen’s dismissal decree at the advice of Prime Minister Pashinyan.








