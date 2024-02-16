Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   16 February 2024

Major General Artak Budaghyan appointed Commander of Armenian-Russian joint military force

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Major General Artak Budaghyan of the Armenian Armed Forces has been appointed as Commander of the Armenian-Russian United Group of Forces.

The decree on his appointment was signed by President Khachaturyan at the advice of Prime Minister Pashinyan.

 








