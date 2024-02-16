‘Use of force undermines negotiations,’ U.S. State Department comments on Azeri attack on Armenian troops

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. The United States has expressed ‘concern’ over what it described as ‘military-to-military clashes’ on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border on February 13, when Azeri troops shot and killed 4 Armenian soldiers in Syunik Province. Another soldier was wounded in the shooting.

‘We are concerned by the reports of deadly military-to-military clashes which resulted in several casualties,’ State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said at a press briefing. ‘We offer our heartfelt condolences to the families of those killed and injured. The use of force undermines negotiations. The only way to a sustainable peace is at the negotiating table. Any ceasefire violations should be investigated and properly addressed. As the Secretary continually emphasizes, the United States is committed to Armenia-Azerbaijan peace negotiations.’

Miller did not reveal whether U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is planning to meet with the Armenian and Azeri leaders during the upcoming Munich Security Conference (MSC) 2024.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry condemned the February 13 Azeri military provocation and said that Baku is constantly trying to derail the peace process.