Armenian investigators treat Azeri gunfire attack at Armenian troops as hate-fueled murder

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. The Investigative Committee of Armenia has opened a criminal case on hate-fueled murder and attempted murder after Azerbaijani forces shot and killed 4 Armenian soldiers in Syunik Province on February 13.  Another soldier was wounded in the shooting.

In a statement, the Investigative Committee said the Azerbaijani troops were motivated by racial, ethnic or national hatred when they murdered the 4 Armenian troops near Nerkin Hand, Syunik.

“A preliminary investigation is underway. The necessary and urgent investigative and other procedural actions are being taken,” the Investigative Committee added.








