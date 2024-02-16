Azeri gunfire in Syunik left village residents in panic and terror

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. Locals in the Armenian village of Nerkin Hand in Syunik were terrorized by the Azeri shooting Tuesday morning, the Human Rights Defender’s Office said in a statement.

The Ombudsperson’s Office is studying the impact of the Azeri gunfire of February 13 in Syunik in terms of violations of human rights of the civilians.

Multiple local residents told the Human Rights Defender’s Office that they personally heard the gunshots, which left them in panic and terror, as well as uncertainty.

The Ombudsperson’s office said that the Azeri gunfire disrupted the fundamental rights of the civilian population, such as the right to life, right to live safely and others rights.

The Azeri military’s actions pose a real danger in terms of ensuring the rights of the locals.

4 Armenian soldiers were killed and 1 was wounded in the morning of February 13 when Azerbaijani forces opened fire at a border post in Syunik.