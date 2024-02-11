Armenian Foreign Ministry sends Spring Festival greetings to China
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Foreign Ministry has congratulated China on Spring Festival.
“We extend our warm congratulations on the occasion of the Spring Festival & wish our Chinese friends & colleagues the best of success & well-being in the Year of Dragon,” the Armenian foreign ministry said on X.
