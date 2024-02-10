Armenian and French Foreign Ministers discuss security situation in South Caucasus

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on Friday had a meeting the Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs of France Stéphane Séjourné, in Paris.

Armenian Foreign Minister Mirzoyan congratulated his French counterpart on assuming the position of the Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The interlocutors discussed a wide range of issues of mutual interest, reflecting on the perspectives of joint close interaction on both bilateral and multilateral platforms.



Referring to issues related to the bilateral agenda, the high-level political dialogue was noted with satisfaction, and there was an emphasis on the willingness to further strengthen multi-sectoral cooperation. The ministers of Armenia and France discussed upcoming high-level events.

According to the source, Ararat Mirzoyan and Stéphane Séjourné also exchanged ideas on the Armenia-EU partnership agenda. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia emphasized the intensively deepening dialogue with the European Union, which is also evolving in new directions aimed at ensuring tangible results for the citizens of the Republic of Armenia.

Issues related to the security situation in the South Caucasus were discussed in detail. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia presented to the French counterpart the vision of Armenia regarding the establishment of stability and peace in the region.

It is noted that Ararat Mirzoyan emphasized the key principles in the process of regulating Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, particularly the importance of territorial integrity and the inseparability of borders, unconditional respect for sovereignty, as well as the need to ensure greater certainty to implement the further process of demarcation based on the Alma-Ata Declaration and the most recent and legitimate maps of the USSR.



According to the source, the Armenian Foreign Minister highly appreciated the special attention and efforts of France aimed at overcoming the security challenges in the South Caucasus, as well as establishing a just and stable peace.

It is noted that ideas were exchanged on issues related to regional transport and economic programs.