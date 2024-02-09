Azerbaijan bought new Akıncı attack drones from Turkey

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan has purchased new Akinci attack unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) from Turkey, Trend reports.

According to the information, Akinci attack UAVs have already been adopted into the service of the Azerbaijani Army.

It is noted that President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Aliyev and his son Heydar Aliyev have visited the Air Force military facilities and watched the flyover of the Akinci attack UAVs, put into service.