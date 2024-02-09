Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 09-02-24

YEREVAN, 9 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 9 February, USD exchange rate up by 0.08 drams to 404.55 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.19 drams to 435.46 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.02 drams to 4.45 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.55 drams to 509.89 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 163.19 drams to 26385.80 drams. Silver price up by 0.84 drams to 290.70 drams.