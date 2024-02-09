Armenian Ombudsperson meets with UNICEF Deputy Regional Director

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Human Rights Defender of Armenia Anahit Manasyan on February 8 in Geneva, Switzerland met with the UNICEF Deputy Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia Octavian Bivol.

UNICEF Representative in Armenia Christine Weigand also participated in the meeting.

The discussion focused on the projects implemented in cooperation between UNICEF and the Human Rights Defender's Office, the existing problems in the field of protection of children's rights and ongoing work to resolve them. Other possible directions of cooperation were also outlined, Manasyan's office said in a readout.