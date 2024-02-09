Armenia ready for EU-mediated talks with Azerbaijan – lawmaker

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has reiterated its readiness to resume negotiations with Azerbaijan under EU mediation, Member of Parliament representing Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s Civil Contract Party Artur Hovhannisyan has said.

The MP, however, emphasized that there is no clarity at this moment on the resumption of talks.

“Naturally, the Republic of Armenia also favors the resumption of the talks in that format because the Armenian agenda’s priority is the establishment of peace in the region,” Hovhannisyan said.

Azerbaijan has recently refused to participate in EU and US mediated talks with Armenia, despite having reached several agreements under EU mediation in the past. However, on February 8, President of the European Council Charles Michel said on X that he called Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to congratulate him on his re-election and that he welcomes Azerbaijan’s commitment to take part in trilateral talks in Brussels.