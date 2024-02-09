OSCE raises concerns over fairness of Azerbaijan election

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Observers from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) said on Thursday they had "serious questions" about Azerbaijan's presidential election which veteran leader Ilham Aliyev won with a landslide, reports Reuters.

The OSCE in a statement cited "indications of ballot box stuffing" and a lack of safeguards against multiple voting.

"This raised serious questions about whether ballots were counted and reported honestly," it said.

"While preparations for the election were efficient and professional, it lacked genuine pluralism and critical voices were continuously stifled," the OSCE added.