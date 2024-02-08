LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 07-02-24

LONDON, FEBUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 7 February:

The price of aluminum up by 0.41% to $2230.00, copper price up by 0.10% to $8393.00, lead price down by 0.35% to $2109.50, nickel price up by 1.07% to $16050.00, tin price stood at $25350.00, zinc price down by 0.51% to $2415.00, molybdenum price stood at $46750.00, cobalt price stood at $29135.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.