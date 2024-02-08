Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   8 February 2024

Hungarian President observes positive dynamics in Armenian-Hungarian trade relations

BUDAPEST, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. Hungarian President Katalin Novák, at a joint press conference with her Armenian counterpart Vahagn Khachaturyan in Budapest, underscored the positive dynamics in Armenian-Hungarian trade relations.
"We are pleased to see Hungarian companies, such as the airline 'WizzAir,' operating in Armenia.

We have observed a positive dynamics in our trade relations. Since 2022, there has been a significant increase in the export of Hungarian goods to Armenia. 

During 2003-2022, trade and economic turnover increased from 2.6 million dollars to 29 million dollars," Novák said.








