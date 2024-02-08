Parliament majority leader denies external pressure behind constitutional referendum intentions

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. Parliament majority leader Hayk Konjoryan has denied reports claiming that Azerbaijan stands behind the Armenian authorities’ intentions to start a process of initiating a referendum for a new constitution.

“An attempt is being made to misrepresent the issue as being Azerbaijan’s demand. This is absolutely not Azerbaijan’s demand. This is the domestic agenda of the Republic of Armenia, this is about the people of Armenia. This discussion itself is highly valuable,” he said.

The MP said that the basis of the matter has nothing to do with any other country or external pressure. At the same time, the lawmaker said that Azerbaijan wants to cause tensions in Armenia and that’s why it is making statements on the issue.

“This is a discussion stemming from the interests of the Republic of Armenia and the people of Armenia. And we are yet to have a discussion to understand our path.”