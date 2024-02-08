Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   8 February 2024

$154 million government-funded reconstruction projects carried out in Kotayk Province in 2018-2023

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. The government carried out renovation projects worth 154 million dollars in Kotayk Province in 2018-2023.

330 kilometers of roads, 163 kilometers of lighting, 34 kilometers of gasification, 206 kilometers of water lines, 20 kindergartens and 3 schools were either built, reconstructed or repaired in the province in 2018-2023, the government said in a press release.

 








