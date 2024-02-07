Education minister dismisses ‘absurd’ controversies around renaming history subject in schools

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. The content of the Armenian History subject in schools will not be affected by the change of the subject’s name, Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Zhanna Andreasyan told lawmakers Tuesday.

The ministry has introduced a bill on renaming the Armenian History subject to History of Armenia, which caused discontent and various allegations. The minister explained that the name of the subject should be changed in order for students to develop a perception of statehood.

Asked to clarify, the minister said that the content of the subject will be the same.

She said that the issue of renaming the subject has been addressed by various circles ever since the country gained independence. The most recent discussion on the matter was during the debates on new public education standards.

“As a result of these discussions I concluded that the name of the subject isn’t anyhow a matter for the professional dimension. We live in the Republic of Armenia, and schools in the Republic of Armenia must teach the history of Armenia. I’d like to specifically address the absurd claims that by renaming the subject History of Armenia the content that is part of our history would be left out of the subject. This isn’t about the content, the content is the same, regardless of the name. The name is the methodological perspective with which we approach the teaching of history,” the minister said.