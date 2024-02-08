LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 05-02-24

LONDON, FEBUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 5 February:

The price of aluminum down by 1.18% to $2219.50, copper price down by 0.97% to $8432.50, lead price down by 0.61% to $2127.00, nickel price down by 1.80% to $16075.00, tin price down by 2.52% to $25150.00, zinc price down by 1.66% to $2427.00, molybdenum price stood at $46750.00, cobalt price stood at $29135.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.