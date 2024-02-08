Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 05-02-24

YEREVAN, 5 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 5 February, USD exchange rate up by 0.03 drams to 404.03 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 5.46 drams to 434.29 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.03 drams to 4.43 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 6.91 drams to 508.84 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 150.01 drams to 26423.33 drams. Silver price up by 7.29 drams to 301.75 drams.