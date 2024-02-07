Investigators look into possible fire safety violation in Yerevan suburbs explosion

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. Law enforcement agencies are treating the February 5 explosion in a Yerevan district as an apparent accident allegedly caused by fire safety violation.

A statement released by investigators made no indication of possible foul play behind the blast.

The Investigative Committee said that a criminal case has been instituted under paragraph 2, article 357 of the Criminal Code which deals with ‘the violation of fire safety rules or requirements negligently causing death or other severe consequences.’

The cause of the blast is under investigation.

2 people were injured in the explosion at 34 Nor Aresh Street in Yerevan.