Georgia seizes cargo with explosives allegedly from Ukraine bound for Russia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. Georgian intelligence services have thwarted what they described as an attempted smuggling of explosives from Ukraine to Russia through their territory.

According to the State Security Service of Georgia, the cargo of explosives was allegedly being shipped from Ukraine’s Odessa to Russia’s Voronezh for a terror plot. In a statement, the Georgian security service didn’t rule out that the organizers of the shipment also intended to carry out terror attacks in Georgia.

The suspects in the smuggling are reportedly citizens of Georgia, Ukraine and Armenia. According to the report, the smuggling was organized by “citizen of Ukraine, the candidate for deputy of the Kiev district of the local Rada of Odesa district in 2020 from the party "Servant of the People" Andrey Sharashidze, who is originally from the city of Batumi.”

The 14kg cargo sent from Ukraine reportedly reached Georgia on January 19 via Romania, Bulgaria and Turkey.